The dollar appreciates after three days of losses against the real. The exchange market adjusts this Friday, the 12th, to the external appreciation of the US currency and Treasury rates. Investors are also looking at the 0.61% increase in the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in April, which came in above the median expected by the market (+0.55%), but confirming a slowdown compared to the advance of 0 .71% in March.

The accumulated rate for official inflation in the country this year was 2.72%, and the accumulated result in 12 months was 4.18% up to April, lower than the rate of 4.65% up to March, but again above the median of 4.12%, according to Projeções Broadcast. Future interest rates react with a moderate increase.

IPCA diffusion reached 66% in April, compared to 59.9% in March, calculates Terra Investimentos economist Homero Guizzo. The rate measures the proportion of the 377 sub-items of the indicator that saw price increases in the period. The average of the cores accelerated to 0.51% in the April IPCA, compared to 0.37% in March.

Investors will follow US consumer confidence data and comments from Federal Reserve officials in the next few hours. Still on the agenda for the day is the participation of the Director of Economic Policy at the Central Bank, Diogo Abry Guillen, in the quarterly meeting with economists. At night, BC president Roberto Campos Neto gives an interview to CNN (10:15 pm).

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, after participating in a dinner for guests, left the convention center that hosts the Financial G7 and headed towards the hotel where he is staying. With that, Haddad ends his official commitments in Japan. He begins his return to Brazil tomorrow to finalize negotiations on the fiscal framework with the text’s rapporteur, Deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP). The presentation of the fiscal report in the Chamber was for next week.

On his last official day in Japan, Haddad met today with the Nobel Prize in Economics Joseph Stiglitz, who stated that the Central Bank is strangling the Brazilian economy by keeping the basic interest rate at 13.75% per year.

“I am worried about Brazil. The real interest rate is the highest in the world. It is very difficult to grow at this rate. The Central Bank is strangling the Brazilian economy,” said the economist after meeting Haddad in Niigata, the Japanese city that hosts a G7 Financial meeting.

Outside, the Stock Exchanges show a mild recovery after GDP data for the first quarter and industrial production in the United Kingdom better than expected and with PacWest Bancorp shares rising pre-market in New York, after a 23% drop in the spot market yesterday, as well as Tesla shares are boosted by the choice of a new CEO for Twitter.

At 9:34 am, the dollar in sight rose 0.33%, to R$ 4.9528, with a realization after amending the third consecutive fall yesterday, extending losses in the month. The June dollar gained 0.44%, at R$4.9725.