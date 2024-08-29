Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 9:51

The dollar continues to rise for the fourth day in a row in the spot market, in line with the appreciation of the US currency against major pairs (DXY) abroad. The currency has been recovering, after sharp losses last Friday due to the consolidation of expectations of a US interest rate cut in September. American data also contributed to the rise of the dollar.

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 3.0% in the second quarter of 2024, according to the second reading of the data, released this Thursday, 29, by the country’s Department of Commerce. The result exceeds the previous reading and the expectation of analysts surveyed by FactSet, which expected an increase of 2.8% at an annualized rate in both cases. The second reading also signals a strong acceleration in the American economy compared to the first quarter, when the U.S. GDP showed annualized expansion of 1.4%.

Meanwhile, US unemployment benefit claims fell by 2,000 this week, to 231,000, slightly below the forecast (232,000 claims).

On the local agenda, the IGP-M slowed more than expected in the market. The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) slowed to 0.29% in August, after rising 0.61% in July, reported the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). With this result, the index has accumulated a rise of 4.26% in the last 12 months. The IGP-M result in this reading was below the floor of the Projeções Broadcast survey estimates, of 0.30%. The median indicated a slowdown of the index to 0.45%. The survey’s ceiling was 0.62%.

Earlier, the Central Bank reported that banks’ free credit concessions grew 3.4% in July, compared to June, to R$550.2 billion, the Central Bank reported. In the accumulated 12 months, the growth was 11.2%. The data does not incorporate seasonal adjustments.

In credit for individuals, concessions rose 10.2%, to R$304.4 billion and accumulated growth of 12.5% ​​in 12 months. Concessions for companies fell 3.9% in the margin, to R$245.8 billion, and increased 9.7% in 12 months.

Local traders are awaiting the date of Gabriel Galípolo’s hearing at the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), followed by a plenary vote, which could take place in the first half of September, with a high chance of approval. In addition to having already been questioned by senators when he was nominated to the Monetary Policy Board, which was approved, Galípolo has been positioning himself in the direction of keeping inflation within the target, indicating a commitment to a technical stance in the position, despite suspicions about possible government interference in the BC’s future decisions.

Abroad, the euro accelerated its fall slightly against the dollar, after the release of Germany’s consumer price index (CPI), which rose 1.9% year-on-year in August, according to a preliminary estimate.

At 9:36 am this Thursday, the spot dollar rose 0.36%, to R$5.5753. The September dollar gained 0.19%, to R$5.5755.