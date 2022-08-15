





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar remained high against the real on Monday, still influenced by the currency’s rally abroad after weak data from China, but the price left the session’s highs, with foreign flow to fixed income. easing buyer pressure, according to reports.

At 16:39 (GMT), the spot dollar advanced 0.36%, at 5.0924 reais on sale. On B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.26% to 5.1170 reais.

The real lost value along with much of its emerging peers and/or more correlated to raw material prices, after gloomy data from China intensified fears about an economic slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy – and a voracious consumer of commodities sold by emerging countries such as Brazil. To quell new fears, the Chinese central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates.

At the worst moment of the day on the spot market, the dollar reached 5.1418 reais, up 1.33%. But a recovery, albeit partial, in the demand for risky assets in the world – the US stock exchanges abandoned losses and started to rise, for example – led to some sales of currency by foreigners, a movement that also explains the fall in prices. rates of DI interest contracts traded on B3.

Although it is on the rise this Monday, the dollar is still far from the maximum close to 5.52 reais reached in mid-July.

Specialists have cited the renewed appeal of the real in the eyes of interest rate arbitrageurs in a scenario that combines a possible end to the interest rate hike by the Brazilian Central Bank and hopes of a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening in the US.

Bank of America strategists advise investors to stay away from short dollar positions – that is, those who gain from the devaluation of the US currency – but note that, in relative terms, the real and the Mexican peso tend to outperform. compared to their Latin American peers.

“The real is supported by a very large ‘carry’ (rate of return) and the recent rally in commodity prices,” strategists said in a report.

Although they emphasize that the October presidential election “is a risk” in Brazil, the expectation is that the market will continue to expect a relatively neutral result in terms of macroeconomic policy, with less uncertainty than in other elections in the region, since both main candidates are already well known, they pointed out.

(By Jose de Castro)








