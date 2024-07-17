Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 07/17/2024 – 10:24

The dollar rose against the real on Wednesday, in line with the US currency’s strength in emerging markets, and offset the previous day’s losses, amid investor concerns about future US trade policy and Brazil’s public finances.

At 9:59 a.m., the spot dollar rose 0.49% to 5.4557 reais for sale. On B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.33% to 5.452 reais for sale. The Ibovespa index is trading slightly lower. See quotes.

External scenario

This morning, the US currency accumulated gains in a series of emerging markets, including Brazil, with highlights for the rises against the South African rand, at 0.6%, and against the Mexican peso, at 0.7%.

In global markets, expectations for a more restrictive trade policy in the US have grown, as bets on Donald Trump’s victory in the November presidential election have increased, which affects risk appetite.

The 10-year Treasury yield — a global benchmark for investment decisions — rose 2 basis points to 4.183%

On Monday, the Republican candidate confirmed Senator JD Vance as his running mate, reinforcing expectations that US trade and foreign policy in a new Trump term will be marked by strong protectionism.

Repeating previous statements, Vance said in an interview on the day of his appointment that he sees China as the “biggest threat” to the United States at the moment. The Asian country has been a frequent target of Trump’s speeches, with frequent threats of imposing tariffs on the world’s second-largest economy.

Adding to concerns is a Bloomberg News report that President Joe Biden’s administration is considering new restrictions to affect China’s chip industry, showing that the U.S. is likely to tighten trade policy even with the Democrat’s re-election.

Abroad, the drop in iron ore futures prices was still in the spotlight, with the September contract for the most traded iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) hitting its lowest value in nearly three weeks at 805 yuan ($110.78), which is hurting commodity-exporting countries.

Domestic scenario

On the national scene, renewed concerns about fiscal adjustment in Brazil also put pressure on the real, after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated the day before that the government is not obliged to meet the fiscal target “if you have more important things to do”.

In an interview with TV Record on Tuesday, Lula added that he needs to be convinced about the possible need to cut expenses to respect the framework, saying that there would be no problem if the fiscal deficit remained at 0.1% or 0.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The president’s speeches contributed to the volatility of the real the day before. However, the dollar closed the day at 5.4293 reais for sale, down 0.28%.

“Some repercussions (from Lula’s interview) may come from some uncertainty regarding the fiscal framework… Lula left room for interpretation that the flexibility he expects may be greater than what the market is willing to accept,” said Matheus Massote, foreign exchange specialist at One Investimentos.

With these elements, the performance of the US currency in Brazil went against its weakness in advanced economies, amid expectations of the start of a monetary easing cycle at the Federal Reserve.

Traders are pricing in a rate cut as early as September, with the possibility of up to two more cuts by the end of the year, as the U.S. continues to report more moderate inflation data, reinforcing the path back to the Fed’s 2% target.

The dollar index — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies — fell 0.47% to 103.720.

The euro was trading at $1.09415, up 0.39% on the day.