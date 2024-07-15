From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/15/2024 – 17:20

The dollar closed higher against the real on Monday, the 15th, following the advance of the US currency against other emerging currencies and commodity exporters abroad, after the attack on former president Donald Trump increased bets that he will win the US elections in November.

The dollar closed the day at R$5.4448 for sale, up 0.26%. In July, however, the currency has accumulated a drop of 2.61%. See quotes

At 5:03 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.14%, to R$5.4510 for sale.

The Ibovespa closed higher on Monday, the 15th, extending gains for an eleventh consecutive session, favored by the rise in trading on Wall Street and the advance of exporters.

The benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, closed up 0.36%, at 129,358.27 points, after reaching 129,485.44 points at its highest point and 128,723.20 points at its lowest point of the day, according to preliminary data.

The sequence of 11 increases matches the series of gains recorded between the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. For the year, however, the index has still accumulated a drop of more than 3%.

The financial volume totaled R$13.8 billion before the final adjustments.