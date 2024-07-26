From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/26/2024 – 17:23

After giving way during the morning, the dollar turned to positive territory against the real this Friday, the 26th, repeating the script of previous sessions, in a week in which the strengthening of the yen abroad put pressure on the currencies of emerging countries.

The dollar closed the day at R$5.6583 for sale, up 0.19%. This week, the currency has accumulated an increase of 0.96%. See quotes.

At 5:04 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.37%, to R$5.6635 for sale.

The Ibovespa closed up more than 1% this Friday, practically erasing the week’s losses with the help mainly from Vale, which rose 1.6% a day after its quarterly results, with the CEO stating that the mining company is heading towards the top of the targets related to iron ore in 2024.

JBS’s jump of over 7% after JPMorgan’s upgrade reinforced its positive performance, while Usiminas was a negative highlight with a drop of over 23% after its second-quarter balance sheet and the company’s signals disappointed analysts.

The benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, rose 1.3% to 127,591.13 points, accumulating a negative variation of 0.02% in the week, according to preliminary data. At the highest point of the day, the Ibovespa reached 127,699.91 points. At the lowest point, it was 125,953.28 points.

Brazilian stocks extended their gains in the afternoon as Wall Street accelerated gains in a session marked by inflation data, maintaining bets on a September interest rate cut.

The financial volume on the São Paulo stock exchange totaled R$20.2 billion before the final adjustments.