Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 19:07

The dollar rose against rival peers as markets align expectations about interest rate differentials between the United States and other advanced economies. The American job market is robust and the Federal Reserve (Fed) leaders indicate a willingness to maintain monetary policy at restrictive levels, while the global economy shows signs of deceleration. This perspective of slowdown made the Chinese yuan onshore renew lows in almost 16 years against the American currency.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday that it was still too early to declare victory over inflation in the US – adding to her counterpart in Dallas, Lorie Logan, who said yesterday that another pause in interest rate hikes could be in the cards. appropriate in this month’s decision. The speeches seem to be in line with the prospect of a new high at this meeting, which tends to support the dollar.

In Japan, the Minister of Finance of Japan, Shunichi Suzuki, said that he did not rule out intervention in the foreign exchange market, right after reading that the growth of the Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was lower than expected. This late afternoon, the dollar was quoted at 147.85 yen, the euro was worth US$ 1.0700 and the pound, US$ 1.2456. The DXY index closed up 0.02% at 105.090 points. “While the euro’s weight in the index is strong, there are growing signs that the dollar’s recovery is spilling over into other currencies,” commented Capital Economics. The general backdrop suggests that the dollar will strengthen in the coming quarters,” he said in a report.

Among emerging markets, the onshore yuan renewed for another session its lowest level against the dollar since 2007, while the offshore yuan operates at its lowest levels since it began trading in 2010. The Chinese currency hits multi-year lows since yesterday, in the midst of the dollar’s rally and in the wake of a drop in exports and imports from the Asian giant.

“It seems that the People’s Bank of China (PBOCm) could become flexible and allow further devaluation of the yuan, provided the pace is modest, and especially when the US dollar faces upward momentum,” analyzed the strategist head of Asian foreign exchange at Mizuho Bank, Ken Cheung.