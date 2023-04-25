By Luana Maria Benedito

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar rose against the real on Tuesday, in line with the advance of the US currency abroad and as investors monitor the hearing of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, in a Senate committee.

At 9:18 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.49%, to 5.0649 reais on sale. On B3, the dollar futures contract for the first month rose 0.56%, at 5.0685 reais.

That rise was in line with a 0.30% rise in the index, which compares the greenback to a basket of six strong peers, after disappointing corporate results in major economies reignited fears of recession or deeper financial problems.

“The global market maintains a cautious tone before the ‘big techs’ balance sheets and has a negative impact on the balance sheets of large European banks”, explained the Inter bank in a note, also citing expectations for the release of economic data from the United States.

The highlight of the week, traders say, will be the publication of the PCE price index reading, on Friday. Before that, the market will still evaluate the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data in the first quarter.

According to Guilherme Esquelbek, an analyst at Correparti Corretora, the market is also following Campos Neto’s hearing at the Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), where he is expected to provide explanations on the level of the Selic rate, currently at 13.75%. The deposition officially began shortly after 9 am.

High interest rates have been the constant target of criticism from the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has been predicting a credit crisis and negative impacts on economic activity. Institutional tensions between the Executive and BC are pointed out by investors as a factor that reduces risk appetite.

On the eve, the US currency in sight closed down by 0.39%, at 5.0403 reais on sale.