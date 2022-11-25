By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar was up against the real on Friday, following the recovery of the US currency against risky peers abroad and domestic fears about what the final text of the Transition PEC will be and who the president-elect Luiz Inácio will be. Lula da Silva will nominate him for the post of Minister of Finance.

At 10:08 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.63%, to 5.3438 reais on sale.

On the B3, at 10:08 am (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract rose 0.64%, to 5.3490 reais.

The behavior of the domestic currency market this morning was broadly in line with movement abroad, as the greenback rose slightly against a basket of six strong peers, even though it remained close to a three-month low.

Against risky currency pairs of the real, the US currency recorded gains, with the South African rand, Mexican peso, Chilean peso and Australian dollar losing 0.2% to 0.7%.

In a note to clients, Banco Inter highlighted an external scenario with a mild agenda, but with low liquidity, since the US markets will close earlier this Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday the day before. According to Inter, investors reflected both the risks of imposing new Covid-19 restrictions in China and expectations that the Federal Reserve could reduce its pace of monetary tightening.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the focus remained on the fiscal agenda of the elected government.

Strategists at Guide Investimentos assessed in a note that “the investor welcomed the new postponement of the Transition PEC, which was due to the strong resistance of Congress to the more contentious measures intended by the new government in the text (increase in ‘extra-ceiling’ spending per period extensive)”.

The elected government began to admit that the Transition PEC –which it seeks to approve to allow funding outside the spending ceiling for social programs– may be approved for a period of just two years, instead of the initial period of four, as planned, three sources involved in the negotiation told Reuters.

On the other hand, the news that former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) will represent Lula at a Febraban event this Friday kept market agents cautious.

“The choice… was received as yet another sign that the former mayor of the city of São Paulo is the first in line to occupy the Treasury portfolio”, evaluated Guide.

The financial market has reacted badly to any indication that Haddad will be appointed to the post, since – in the eyes of investors – he is inclined to relax the country’s fiscal rules and has little technical experience.

The spot US currency closed the last session down 1.13%, at 5.3103 reais on sale.