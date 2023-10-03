Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 9:49

The dollar returns to operating higher in the local market this Tuesday, 3rd, in the wake of the persistent appreciation of the yields of Treasuries and the North American currency abroad, which give a boost to the returns of European bonds and weaken the euro, pound and yen, in addition to emerging currencies and those linked to commodities in general this morning.

Investors abroad and here continue to seek protection in American assets given the prospect of higher interest rates for longer in the United States. This demand is fueled by stronger than expected activity data, says hawkish as director of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) and resolving the budget impasse that threatened to paralyze the American government.

The investor also reads industrial production for August below the expected median. Industrial production rose 0.4% in August compared to July, in the seasonally adjusted series, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) recently announced. The result was below the median estimates of analysts consulted by Projeções Broadcast (+0.5%). The forecast range ranged from a drop of 0.3% to an increase of 1.1%. In relation to August 2022, production rose 0.5%. In this comparison, without adjustment, estimates ranged from a decline of 0.5% to an increase of 1.7%, with a positive median of 0.9%.

Yesterday, interest rates and the US currency rose, also influenced by the creation of job vacancies highlighted by Caged, which easily exceeded the ceiling of estimates in August. The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, reinforced, in an interview with TV Globo, that half a percentage point “is an appropriate rate of interest cut today given the conditions”. He explained what core inflation is and the importance of this measure for knowing the structural trend in prices.

The internal fiscal risk remains in focus. Collection from administered revenues, which closed at R$953.5 billion from January to August, suffered from a frustration of R$7.2 billion (-0.75%) in relation to the estimate that had been made by the federal government in July. The value is highlighted by the National Treasury in the Assessment Report on Compliance with Fiscal Targets for the 2nd four months of 2023, published yesterday.

Also on the radar are a speech by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic (9 am) and the later publication of the US job openings report, called Jolts (11 am).

At 9:41 am, the spot dollar rose 0.33%, to R$5.0832. The dollar futures for November gained 0.35%, at R$5.1020. The dollar’s DXY index against six major currencies rose 0.29% to 107.214 points. The interest rate on the 10-year T-Note advanced to 4.727%.