By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar showed instability against the real on Tuesday, alternating highs and lows, sometimes reflecting the caution of investors regarding the stoppage of highways in the country and the silence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after his defeat in the elections, sometimes extending relief movement seen the day before after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Also providing some support for the real was the optimistic international sentiment, with the rise in global stocks and a general fall in the US currency.

At 10:13 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.13%, to 5.1584 reais on sale. The session was marked by instability, and the dollar fluctuated from 5.1362 (-0.56%) to 5.2083 reais (+0.83%) during the first trades, changing sign several times.

On B3, at 10:13 am (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract was down 0.45% to 5.1895 reais.

Investors worried about the blocking or interdiction of roads by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, who was defeated in the second round of the presidential election. Protests spread across 20 states and the Federal District on Tuesday.

“This can mainly affect the agricultural exports segment, as it can make it difficult for production to flow to ports. This brings up that ghost of the truck drivers’ strike by the government of (former President Michel) Temer, so it’s good to keep an eye on that and this can, yes, change the market trend and pull (the dollar) up”, he said. Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at B.Side Investimentos.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro, who for four years of his term has cast doubt on electronic voting machines without providing evidence and has frequently made false allegations about the electronic voting system, has yet to comment on the outcome of Sunday’s polls, nor has he acknowledged his defeat. .

“Given that truck drivers are traditional supporters (of Bolsonaro), it is believed that their reaction could lessen the extent of these protests,” Citi said in a report.

“The election took place relatively peacefully, so we see less risk of a significant escalation of contestation of the result from a judicial point of view. However, the extent of these protests could temporarily disrupt the economy, potentially driving up prices/inflation and harming economic activity.”

The day before, Brazilian markets reacted very well to the perception that there was little risk of contesting the election result, as a smooth transition of power would make Brazil more attractive to foreign investors. The spot dollar closed Monday down 2.59%, at 5.1652 reais on sale, the highest daily percentage depreciation since the last day 3 (-4.03%) and the lowest closing price since the day 21 past.

Investors also cited the positive perception of international actors about Lula – whose agenda is seen as much more aligned with environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) than Bolsonaro’s – as a factor of support for the real. ESG is a factor that is taken into account for investment decisions by many global financial and government institutions.

According to B.Side’s Velloni, negotiations on the exchange market should remain volatile while the economic team of the Lula government remains undefined.

The economist also drew attention to the external scenario, where hopes that US inflation has reached its peak and that the Federal Reserve will slow down its pace of interest rate hikes supported the good mood of the markets. An index comparing the dollar to six strong pairs was down 0.7% this morning.

(Edited by Camila Moreira)