From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/17/2024 – 17:15

The dollar rose more than 1% against the real this Wednesday, the 17th, heading back towards R$5.50, with prices being driven by the yen’s rise on the international market and by concerns surrounding the Lula government’s fiscal policy.

The dollar closed the day at R$5.4850 for sale, up 1.03%. In July, the currency has accumulated a drop of 1.89%. See quotes

At 5:02 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 1.05%, to 5.491 reais for sale.

The Ibovespa also closed higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in bank and Petrobras shares, on a day of rising oil prices abroad, while Vale’s fall undermined a more robust performance of the indicator.

The Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index, the Ibovespa, rose 0.27% to 129,465.41 points, having reached 129,657.77 points at its highest point and 128,741.45 points at its lowest point of the day, according to preliminary data, in a session still marked by the expiration of options on the Ibovespa.

The financial volume totaled R$15.96 billion before the final adjustments.