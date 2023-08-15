The Minister of Tourism of Uruguay, Tabaré Viera, hopes “not to depend so much on the Argentine market”

After the result of the primary elections in Argentina, where the right-wing candidate Javier Milei was the most voted, the Argentine peso saw an increase in the rate of devaluation. Argentina’s Central Bank has fixed the exchange rate at 350 pesos to the dollar until the October 22 elections. As a result, there was a 22% devaluation of the peso against the US currency.



The government of Uruguay is concerned about this measure. The Minister of Tourism, Tabaré Viera, told the newspaper the country that “dollar exchange rate in Argentina directly affects relative prices and not only are these prices attractive for Uruguayans who leave the country and spend there, but also make Uruguay more expensive in relation to the Argentine market”.

According to the Uruguayan vehicle, the minister mentioned the implementation of “mitigating measures”such as the introduction of a “special price” lower for fuels in border cities, since the effects of the economic crisis in Argentina prevent any approximation of their prices.

Regarding tourism, which could be impacted by the reduction in the arrival of Argentines in the next season, Viera said that he is concentrating efforts on strengthening other markets, such as Brazil, which is already growing, in addition to domestic tourism through programs such as “Tourism for All”.

Viera understands that the idea is “not depending so much on the argentinian market”despite being supported until last season. “Argentinians continue to come to Uruguay, especially in the summer, even in 2023 (arrivals) have grown compared to 2020 and 2019, but spending has not grown at the same rate, because it is reflected in their economic situation”he stated.