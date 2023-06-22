When the current government came to power in December of 2018he dollar was quoted at 19.60then in March 2020 it rose to 25 pesos and as of today (07/20/2013), it is at 17.21, perhaps the lowest price of the entire six-year term.

What are the main causes of not only the stability of the weightbut its revaluation?

There are international factors that influence, but the main ones are internal.

We can say that the positive expectations generated by the current government of BRUNETTE helped the stability of the dollar. It doesn’t go there.

The reduction or brake on the growth of the external debt of the government, no, the government no longer has its own resources to pay the external debt, both that of the government and that of Pemex. It postpones part of the payment of the external debt service so that future governments are charged. He managed to reduce interest payments in the short term.

In 2021 the current account deficit meant 0.6% of the GDPin 2022, 0.9%, increased by 63.5%.

What has saved Mexico of one devaluation?

First, the throwing of payment of the debt into the future, second, the exports increased faster than importsdespite the growing deficit of Pemex, which is technically in bankruptcy.

Their Passives are greater than your assets. It is the most indebted oil company in the world. So far in 2023, he has been able to operate for the millionaire subsidies transferred by the government, to cover the service of your debt and complete the payment of your fixed expenses, including your payroll.

From 2019 to 2022 Pemex received 854.2 billion in subsidies or aid from the government to meet its obligations.

What has prevented a crisis and a macro devaluation so far:

Remittances sent mainly by Mexican workers in the United States. In 2018 they were 33,677 million dollars and in 2022 they were 58,497, 75% higher

Without remittances, the economy of Mexico. The dollar would be around 25 pesos. The president should build a sculpture in honor of the Mexican workers in the US, thanks to whom a serious crisis in their country has been postponed. government.

