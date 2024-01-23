The US currency rose 0.13% this Tuesday (Jan 23); last time it closed above was in October

The commercial dollar broke the R$5 barrier this Tuesday (Jan. 23, 2024). At 9:13 am, it was up 0.13%. The last time the United States currency closed at this level was on October 31, 2023, at R$5.04. The market responds to the Finance Minister's speeches, Fernando Haddad, who said he did not discuss changing the fiscal target. He declared that the measures presented by the government to Congress were dehydrated. The rise in long interest rates on American bonds – the Treasuries– it also contributes to the appreciation of the dollar.