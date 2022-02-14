By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar returned early gains and fell against the real on Monday, reflecting the perception of an attractive domestic environment, as investors around the world slightly reined in their flight to safety as they assessed the prospect of a possible Russian attack. to Ukraine.

The United States said on Sunday that Russia could invade its neighbor at any time and create a surprise pretext for an attack, although Moscow denies such plans and accuses the West of “hysteria”.

Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed along the Ukrainian border, and Washington has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent.

International markets showed broad flight-to-safety movement earlier on Monday, amid the geopolitical context, although they have already moderated caution slightly.

Meanwhile, investors have pointed to the good performance of Brazilian assets at the beginning of the year. Last Friday, although it closed with a positive variation of 0.07%, at 5.2428 reais, the dollar recorded its fifth consecutive weekly decline against the domestic currency.

Market participants have attributed the performance of the real to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new inflows of foreign money, with the high level of basic interest rates increasing the profitability of the local fixed income market.

The Selic rate is currently at 10.75% per year, and the most recent weekly Focus survey, by the Central Bank, projects it to end this year at 12.25%.

The dollar rose by 0.48% at the maximum of the day, at 5.2680 reais, but has already fully returned these gains. At 10:15 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.64%, to 5.2091 reais on sale. At the day’s low, the currency fell 0.72% to 5.2046 reais.

On B3, at 10:15 am (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract was down 0.88% to 5.2265 reais.

Abroad, the US currency index against a basket of six rivals advanced 0.29%, slowing gains from the highs of the day.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for risk demand, was down 0.27% to 0.7116 US dollar, recovering from the lowest levels of the session.

Currencies considered safe havens in times of uncertainty, such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, were hovering around stability after rising strongly earlier, while US bond yields abandoned initial declines, a sign of cooling demand for security.

Wall Street futures eased the sharp drop recorded earlier, though major European bourses remained deep in negative territory on Monday. [.NPT] [.EUPT]

According to XP’s morning note, tensions over Ukraine should remain in the spotlight over the next few days, with emphasis on its impacts on the prices of major commodities and on the volatility of financial assets.

The exchange also pointed to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting on Wednesday as one of the main events of the week, as investors look for indications of the magnitude of the rate hike the central bank is likely to undertake in March. .

