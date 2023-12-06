Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/12/2023 – 9:53

The dollar operates lower in the local market this Wednesday, 6th, amid a moderate appetite for risky assets abroad. However, the fall in oil prices, a slight strengthening of the DXY dollar index recently amid the rise in interest rates on Treasuries are limiting the appreciation of the real.

Investors are looking forward to the publication of North American indicators, such as the ADP private sector jobs report for November (10:15 am).

On the internal agenda, they are also awaiting the presentation of the MP’s opinion on the ICMS subsidy amid the postponement until next week of the vote on the sports betting bill in the Senate, which was scheduled to take place today.

Earlier, the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) registered an increase of 0.50% in November, after rising 0.51% in October, according to the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). The result was below the floor of the Projeções Broadcast survey, which estimated an increase of 0.53%.

The consolidated public sector (Central Government, States, municipalities and state-owned companies, with the exception of Petrobras and Eletrobras) had a primary surplus of R$14.798 billion in October, after a deficit result of R$18.071 billion in September, reported the Central Bank. Despite being positive, October’s data was the worst performance of the country’s consolidated accounts for the month since 2020 (surplus of R$2.952 billion). In October 2022, there was a primary surplus of R$27.094 billion. October’s result was worse than the median surplus of R$17.20 billion found in the Projeções Broadcast survey.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, canceled his participation in the Mercosur summit, held this Wednesday, 6, in Rio de Janeiro. Haddad returned to Brasília this morning, after last week’s trip to countries in the Middle East and Germany.

At 9:35 am, the dollar in cash fell 0.16%, to R$4.9170. The dollar for January 2024 fell 0.32%, to R$4.9265.