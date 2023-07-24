Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2023 – 10:00 am Share

The dollar retreats against the real and other emerging and commodity-linked pairs amid the announcement of measures to stimulate investment in China. In addition, the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, China’s main decision-making body, showed confidence in the recovery of the world’s second largest economy this Monday, 24, with the promise of more support measures, but also recognized the obstacles to growth in the second half, after the Chinese economy grew much less than expected in the second quarter.

China will revitalize private investment and encourage the flow of private capital into domestic projects, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement published today. The text brings 17 guidelines for companies and commits to investments in a safe environment for private capital.

Investors await this Monday new US activity data, including PMIs, in a week in which the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) is expected to raise interest rates again on Wednesday. Earlier, in the US, the national activity index dropped by 0.32 in June, much worse than the analysts’ forecast (-0.13).

The consensus expectation for the Fed is an increase of 25 basis points in Fed Funds, to the range of 5.25% to 5.50% per year, and a signal about the next steps by the president of the institution, Jerome Powell.

However, the dollar’s downward correction against the real is contained amid an upward bias in the dollar’s DXY index against six major currencies, following weak PMI data from the eurozone, Germany and the United Kingdom. Against the Japanese currency, after strong gains last week, the dollar retreats this morning with profit taking, after maintaining the Japanese composite PMI in July at 52.1, as the industrial PMI rose and the services fell.

In fixed income, there is strong expectation for the IPCA-15 of July, this Tuesday, the 25th, and especially with the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank), on Wednesday, the 26th, which should help in calibrating the bets for the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting in August, on the 1st and 2/8. An increase of 25 basis points in interest is also expected by the ECB and maintenance of the ultra-accommodative policy by the BC of Japan. The Focus Bulletin, from the Central Bank, will be released exceptionally this Tuesday.

On Friday, the 21st, the dollar fell and rates closed lower. The yield curve began to price a greater chance of a 50 basis point reduction in the Selic in August, to 13.25%.

At 9:41 am this Monday, the spot dollar fell 0.49%, at R$ 4.7569. The dollar for August retreated 0.54%, to R$ 4.7615.