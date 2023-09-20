Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2023 – 10:04

The mood is mild in the markets this Wednesday morning, the 20th, despite expectations for monetary policy decisions in the United States and Brazil. The dollar operates lower against the real in this first hour of trading, in line with the predominant trend abroad.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) opened the “super Wednesday” with the maintenance of its main reference rates. On Tuesday night in Brazil, the Chinese Central Bank announced that the 1-year loan interest (LPR) will remain at 3.45% and the 5-year loan interest will remain at 4.2%.

Asian stock markets closed lower, but iron ore rose. While waiting for the Federal Reserve’s decision (Fed, the North American central bank) and mainly for the speech of the institution’s president, Jerome Powell, Treasury interest rates are falling, which favors the risk appetite in the markets.

Here, the highlight is the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), which advanced 0.34% in the second preview of September, after falling 0.06% in the same reading in August. The movement was driven by the acceleration of the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which went from a drop of 0.08% in August to an increase of 0.40% in September. There was also an acceleration in the Consumer Price Index (IPC-M), to 0.23%, compared to a decline of 0.12% in the second preview of the previous month. On the other hand, there was a slowdown in the National Civil Construction Index (INCC-M), which rose 0.13%, compared to an increase of 0.22% in August.

At 9:54 am, the spot dollar fell 0.44%, to R$4.8514. In the futures market, the dollar for settlement in October was worth R$4.8570, a decrease of 0.40%.