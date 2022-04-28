SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar moved away from trading highs on Thursday, after flirting with 5.05 reais earlier amid the surge in the U.S. currency index to its highest levels in 20 years abroad. .

At 14:08 (GMT), the spot dollar advanced 0.26%, to 4.9811 reais on sale, and was 4.9641 reais at the lowest of the session (-0.08%), after earlier reach advance 1.59%, to 5.0470 reais.

On B3, at 14:08 (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.29% to 4.9830 reais.

Overseas, the dollar index against a basket of rivals from rich countries rose 0.6% after touching its highest level since 2002 on Thursday.

Some market participants said the dollar’s pullback movement in the local market from the session’s peaks could be related to the formation of the month-end Ptax rate, which will take place on Friday, with agents short in dollar trying to take the currency to levels more suited to their positions.

Ptax is an exchange rate calculated by the Central Bank, which serves as a reference for the settlement of derivatives.

“This volatility today and tomorrow is natural, we are at the end of the month,” Fernando Bergallo, director of operations at foreign exchange advisory FB Capital, told Reuters, stating that the market is still seeking a level of balance for the dollar.

He also recalled that the dollar comes from a recent sequence of appreciation, which would eventually generate a correction movement in the price. Between Friday and Monday alone, the US currency jumped more than 8% against the real, although it stopped those gains on Wednesday.

Bergallo also said a move in improving international risk appetite – with major global exchanges accelerating gains this afternoon – seemed to help the real catch its breath.

A measure of uncertainty about the direction of the exchange rate between now and October jumped on Thursday to the highest level in three and a half years.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)

