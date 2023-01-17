SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar showed a slight drop in the first trades against the real on Tuesday, with investors eyeing the external scenario after economic data from China and, locally, still digesting news and government decisions that impact the fiscal agenda .

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has an extensive agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos, including bilateral meetings with IMF Director General Kristalina Georgieva and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

At 9:11 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.11%, to 5.1426 reais on sale.

On B3, at 9:11 am (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.20%, at 5.1590 reais.

The Central Bank will hold an auction of up to 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts in this trading session for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of February 1, 2023.

The day before, the dollar in sight closed up 0.80%, at 5.1485 reais on sale.

(By Andre Romani)