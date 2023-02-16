SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar fell against the real in the first trades this Thursday, with investors waiting for the conclusion of the National Monetary Council (CMN) meeting, after signs that the government will not discuss raising the inflation target already at this meeting and will seek to reduce friction with the Central Bank.

At 9:04 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.21%, to 5.2072 reais on sale.

On the B3, at 9:04 am (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.21%, at 5.2165 reais.

On the eve, the US currency in sight was up 0.36%, to 5.2182 reais on sale.

The Central Bank will hold an auction of up to 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts in this trading session for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of April 3, 2023.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)