SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar fell against the real in the first trades this Thursday, after the Central Bank kept the Selic rate at a high 13.75% the day before and gave no indication of planning to cut it soon, adopting harsh tone even in the face of government criticism of interest rates.

At 9:08 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.32%, to 5.2197 reais on sale. On B3, the dollar futures contract for the first month fell 0.44%, at 5.2280 reais.

The day before, the spot dollar closed the day quoted at 5.2364 reais on sale, down 0.17%.

The Central Bank will hold an auction of up to 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts in this trading session for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of May 2, 2023.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)