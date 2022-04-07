By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar fluctuated between stability and a slight decline against the real this Thursday, on a day of milder weather in international markets, which suffered the day before with an aggressive positioning by the US central bank in the minutes of its last meeting.

At 9:55 am (GMT), the spot dollar retreated 0.43%, to 4.6944 reais on sale, around the lows of the day, after spending much of the first negotiations close to stability. At the maximum of the day, the currency rose 0.20%, at 4.7243 reais on sale.

On B3, at 9:55 am (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract was down 0.63% to 4.7215 reais.

Jefferson Rugik, executive director of Correparti Corretora, commented that the international market is showing “a recovery movement one day after the Fed (Federal Reserve, US central bank) signaled in the minutes that it plans to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, with investors awaiting further comments from Fed officials.”

The day before, the spot dollar closed up 1.21%, at 4.7147 reais on sale, the highest since March 31 (4.7628 reais), in line with the strong appreciation of the US currency against a basket of strong rivals. In equity markets, the world’s major stocks ended Wednesday deep in the red, while US bond yields hit multi-year highs.

Behind these moves, the minutes of last month’s Fed meeting showed that “many” members of the central bank were prepared to raise interest rates by 50 percentage points over the next few months and begin to reduce their huge holdings in titles. At the March 15-16 meeting, the Fed had raised borrowing costs by 0.25 percentage point.

Higher interest rates in the US are seen as a boost to the US currency, as they tend to attract resources to the debt market of the world’s largest economy. At the same time, they are seen as harmful to some stocks, especially growth stocks.

Market sentiment appeared to be milder on Thursday, however, as a tightening of the US central bank’s stance was widely expected.

“The draft brought less news regarding the positioning of the members, who appeared significantly in the last weeks after the meeting to reinforce support to accelerate the interest rate hike and adjust the balance more intensively”, said the macro and BTG Pactual’s strategy in a report released on Wednesday night.

This morning, the dollar index was down 0.1%, while emerging currency pairs of the real were mixed. European equities rallied while Wall Street futures traded in positive territory.

Although it has risen sharply in the last two sessions, the dollar still accumulates a fall of 15.7% against the real in 2022, leaving the Brazilian currency with the best global performance in the period. The high level of the Selic rate – which makes local fixed income more attractive –, the reduction of domestic political noise and the surge in commodities since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been the main factors responsible for the rally of the real, according to experts.

In this session, the Central Bank will hold a traditional foreign exchange swap auction for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of June 1, 2022.

