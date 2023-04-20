By Luana Maria Benedito

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar retreated against the real on Thursday, in a likely adjustment movement, but far from offsetting the jump of more than 2% the day before, which propelled the currency above 5 reais and left it on the way closing the week on a strong high, in the face of fears about Brazil’s fiscal health.

At 9:23 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.17%, to 5.0772 reais on sale. On B3, the dollar futures contract for the first month rose 0.02%, at 5.0840 reais.

The spot dollar closed the last session quoted at 5.086 reais on sale, up 2.20%. After significant movements of the currency, it is normal to have punctual moments of correction in the opposite direction, as traders adjust positions.

The soaring dollar on Wednesday was attributed by investors, in part, to the assessment that the government’s proposed new framework for public accounts brings inconsistencies and exempts the government from responsibility for non-compliance with fiscal targets, in addition to embedding ambitious targets too much.

Meanwhile, the resignation of the minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), reserve general Gonçalves Dias, inflamed the opposition and increased the risk of the government having to face its first CPMI in Congress to investigate the January 8 incident.

This “could compromise the processing of the fiscal framework” in Congress, said this Thursday Guilherme Esquelbek, an analyst at Correparti Corretora.

Meanwhile, abroad, the dollar index against a basket of strong peers had a slight increase, in another day of international risk aversion amid fears about the persistence of inflation and interest rate hikes in the main economies.

The spot dollar is on track to end this week, which will be shortened by the Tiradentes Day holiday on Friday, at an increase of more than 3%. If confirmed, this would mark the biggest weekly gain since the period ended Nov 11, 2022 (+5.49%).