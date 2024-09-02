From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 02/09/2024 – 17:20

The spot dollar interrupted this Monday, the 2nd, a sequence of five sessions of gains, closing lower against the real, although above R$5.60, on a day of a new extra auction by the Central Bank of foreign exchange swaps and reduced liquidity due to the holiday in the United States.

+ Market raises inflation and GDP projections, and sees Selic maintained at 10.5% until the end of the year

The US currency closed down 0.34%, quoted at R$5.6172. This year, the currency has accumulated an increase of 15.78%. See quotes.

At 5:04 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.21%, to 5.6355 reais for sale.

The Ibovespa closed lower on Monday, with Vale responding to the greatest downward pressure in the wake of the decline in iron ore futures in China, while Azul plummeted again with the market still uncomfortable with the level of leverage and possible options of the airline.

The Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index, the Ibovespa, fell 0.86% to 134,834.02 points, according to preliminary data, having reached 136,003.81 points at its highest point and 134,496.71 points at its lowest point of the day.

The financial volume totaled R$12.56 billion before the final adjustments, affected by the closure of the North American market due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States.