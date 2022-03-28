By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar fluctuated between stability and a slight decline against the real in the first trades on Monday, trying to extend its losses to a ninth consecutive trading session after a series of recent devaluations that took it to minimums since March 2020 .

At 9:12 am (GMT), the spot dollar retreated 0.05%, to 4.7444 reais on sale.

On B3, at 9:12 am (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract was stable at 4.7510 reais.

The spot dollar closed the last session down 1.74%, at 4.7469 reais on sale.

