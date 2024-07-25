Ciudad Juárez— The dollar reached a high of 18.46 pesos this morning on the international Forex market.

The depreciation of the peso was attributed by the director of Grupo Financiero Base, Gabriela Siller, to the reform of the judicial branch.

“The peso is the most depreciated currency due to the possibility of reforming the judiciary,” he said.

The route to vote on the judicial initiative promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is set for August 15.