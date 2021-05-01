The uncertainty about the evolution of the pandemic and the obvious lack of vaccines raises questions about the progress of economic activity in the election year.

And in addition to the greater restrictions on circulation and commercial practice, the expectation of economic agents is looking for signs of how traffic may be in the remainder of the year.

The questions about whether there will be a surge in the dollar or prices and if the Government will end issuing weights freehand to meet the needs of the health system are the order of the day.

Four experts summoned by Espacio Quinquela gave answers to some of these questions and by action and omission they reached a kind of financial conclusion for the year, which the economist Federico Furiase summarized: until the elections inflation beats the interest rate and both, the dollar.

This rule (expanded and analyzed from different angles by Gustavo Neffa, Francisco Odone and Adrian Rozanski) carries the impression that, with the highest foreign exchange income due to the high price of soybeans, the Central Bank will be able to lag behind the official dollar in an attempt to contain the rise in the prices of exportable products, essentially food.

Also that the Central Bank will avoid a rise in the reference rate (38% per year) despite be less than inflation (the official guideline is 29% and the private ones estimate 40/44%) due, in part, to the fact that it does not want to feed the interest it pays for the Leliq (the liquidity bills that it sells to the banks) but also because it seeks to free you pesos to the Treasury of Martín Guzmán who, they believe, will need them intensely.

The Central maintains the negative reference rate and encourages pesos to be placed in inflation-adjusted bills and bonds (CER) to arrive at a Treasury deficit that aims to grow due to the increase in spending that the restrictions on economic activity will imply.

The Treasury only finds financing in the placement of debt and in a foreseeable increased emission of the Central Bank.

Under that umbrella, the experts bet is to a very slow drop in inflation despite the delay in the dollar and the fact that electricity, gas and transportation rates have been frozen for two years.

Dollar lagged, rates behind rebellious inflation due to inertia and the expectation of another jump in the issuance of pesos are framed in a exceptional international context.

Neffa detailed the superliquidity worldwide with the take-off of the two main locomotives (USA growing at 6.5% and China at 8.5 / 9%) and the clear financial outlook from the fact that the US Federal Reserve shows no signs of wanting to raise the interest rate as it does not see inflation risks.

This super-liquidity, Rozanski pointed out, allows Chile and Uruguay to obtain credit at 2% per year, Brazil at 3.5% and for Argentina to offer 20% and there are no buyers for their titles that cost between 30 and 35 dollars for each sheet of 100.

The regional surprise these days is in charge of the bonds of Ecuador, which at the beginning of the year gave very similar income to Argentina and now, after the triumph of the former banker Guillermo Lasso, they offer 9% per year. The political result reversed expectations and significantly lowered the cost of credit for that country.

The experts’ suggestions for savers focused on assets indexed by prices or tied to the price of the dollar for those who prefer to place in the medium term, with a section for the actions of private companies that offer great opportunities in the case of some change of expectation.

But at the beginning of May, the eye is set on the US $ 2,400 million that the Government must pay to the Paris club. It will surely take 60 days after expiration to see what you can trade.

Pay, it is not believed that it will pay and, as Japan has a tough position and is the second creditor of that club, the tug of war aims to be the characteristic of a new round on Argentina’s foreign debt. In that case, in the midst of a special sensitivity due to the pandemic and the shortage of vaccines that keeps the population in suspense.