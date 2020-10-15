The dollar rate soared above 78 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday, October 15. About it testify trading platform data.

At 10:00 Moscow time, the US currency rate reached 78.05 rubles. By 10:20 am, the American currency was again trading below 78 rubles. The previous time the dollar rate exceeded the psychological mark on October 8, 2020.

Euro at the beginning of trading on Thursday also showed growth. The value of the European currency at the opening of the trading floor soared to 91.6 rubles. After 20 minutes, the ruble won back 10 kopecks, and the euro rate was 91.51 rubles.

The exchange rate of the national currency at the end of September sharply weakened against the background of the situation in Belarus, the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the scandal over the opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Against the backdrop of the fall in the ruble, the Ministry of Finance decided to increase the volume of foreign currency sales by 2.3 times.