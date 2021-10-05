The Dollar has been buoyed recently by mounting tensions over global growth and rising Treasuries yields. In recent days, the Dollar Index of the Wall Street Journal reached the highest level since September 2020. The indicator, which measures the US currency against a basket of rival currencies, has been rising steadily since June.

A strong dollar has the potential to curb gains in equities and other risky investments. S&P 500 companies generate 40% of their revenue outside the US, according to the FactSet. When the dollar strengthens, the value of money earned abroad decreases. Emerging market companies and countries are also likely to suffer as their large dollar-denominated debt becomes more difficult to repay.

“A stronger dollar can be a kind of ball of destruction. Overall, it’s a squeeze on global financial conditions,” says investment manager James Athey of Aberdeen Standard Investments.

What has driven the dollar the most is the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will act sooner and more aggressively than anticipated to remove stimulus to the economy.

Global supply chain constraints, rising energy prices and halted industrial activity in markets such as China and the UK also weighed on growth prospects.

The world reserve currency tends to perform well in two scenarios: when the global economy is bad, and investors are sheltering in safe haven assets, and when the US economy is doing well compared to others, causing traders to snap up dollar-denominated investments.

“Markets are more cautious and nervous about the risk of further slowdown,” says Lee Hardman, foreign exchange analyst at Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. He fears that rising global energy prices will hit consumers and businesses while raising concerns about inflation. Source: Dow Jones Newswires

