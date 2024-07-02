He Price of the dollar today, July 2, at the beginning of the day was located in 18.33 unitsThe Mexican peso closed yesterday’s trading session at 18.37 pesos, which means that the day begins with slight gains for the national currency.

The Mexican peso has experienced marked volatility against the US dollar in recent days. This morning, in his morning press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recalled that when he began his government, the peso was above 20.30 units.

López Obrador recalled that since President Luis Echeverría, more than 50 years ago, there had not been a scenario in which a president “inherited” a strong currency to his successor, since in previous changes of government there were devaluations or gradual falls of the peso in the exchange rate.

He Overall average in banks operating in Mexico As of today, Tuesday, July 2, it is 18.20 pesos per dollar, with purchase values ​​of 17.84 and sale values ​​of 18.55.

Price of the dollar today in Mexican banks today July 2:

As for the dollar exchange rate today, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Mexican banks, it is located at the following purchase and sale values ​​with respect to the local currency after the close of the day:

Banco Afirme: $17.40 to buy / $18.90 to sell

Banco Azteca: $17.05 to buy / $18.61 to sell

Banorte: $17.47 to buy / $18.70 to sell

BBVA Bancomer: $17.44 to buy / $18.80 to sell

Banamex: $17.78 to buy / $18.87 to sell

Inbursa: $17.80 to buy / $18.80 to sell

Monex: $17.42 to buy / $19.25 to sell

He Bank of Mexico place the 48-hour interbank dollar price at 18.41 units, while the value published for today in the Official Journal of the Federation is located at 18.38 units.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dedicated a segment of his morning conference to remember the devaluations in previous governments and stressed that, During his government, the national currency appreciated by 9 percent .

The president recalled that the peso is strong and pointed out that Those who receive remittances receive less money due to this factorHowever, people support the management of the economy so that the national currency remains strong. The official said that there are more than 10 million Mexican families that receive remittances.