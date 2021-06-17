Drafting

When starting operations the weight today, Thursday, registers a loss against the dollar of 0.76 percent, bringing the interbank exchange rate to 20.54 pesos per dollar, according to data from Bloomberg.

Citibanamex sold the dollar yesterday up to 20.54 pesos, while BBVA Mexico did it at 20.30, Banorte in 20.29 pesos, Santander at 20.10 and Azteca Bank in 19.95 units.

The peso depreciated slightly yesterday as investors prepared for the monetary policy announcement of the Federal Reserve (Fed) later, as well as for the subsequent conference of its president, Jerome powell.

.The euro It was sold at the window for a maximum of 24.76 pesos and was bought for 24.35 pesos. For its part, pound sterling it was offered at 28.65 pesos and acquired at 28.35 pesos.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) registered the previous session an exchange rate of 20.05 pesos per dollar.

