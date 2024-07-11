At the close of the day he price of the dollar today Thursday July 11 In Mexico it was located in 17.79 units. This valuation represents a gain for the Mexican peso against the US currency, although by just five cents, considering that the previous close on Wednesday was 17.84 pesos per dollar.

In the banking institutions In Mexico, this Thursday, July 11, the price of the dollar closed with an average purchase price of 17.36 units, while the sale price is 18.05 Mexican pesos per dollar.

For tax obligations, both the Tax Administration Service (SAT) As the Bank of Mexico They set the exchange rate at 17.82 units.

In the last few hours, the exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the dollar has fluctuated in highs of 17.87 units and values lows of 17.73 units. For its part, the dollar fix This morning, Thursday, July 11, it stands at 17.81 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks today, July 11, 2024 at closing:

Banco Afirme: $16.80 to buy / $18.30 to sell

Banco Azteca: $16.90 to buy / $18.10 to sell

Banorte: $16.70 to buy / $18.10 to sell

BBVA Bancomer: $16.93 to buy / $18.07 to sell

Banamex: $17.25 to buy / $18.19 to sell

Inbursa: $17.40 to buy / $18.40 to sell

Monex: $16.90 to buy / $18.68 to sell

Go for more: $17.17 to buy / $18.39 to sell

In recent days of the week, the Mexican peso has been gaining ground against the dollar and has shown less volatility.

Let us remember that in the last 52 weeks, the exchange rate between both currencies has reached a low of 16.26 units and a high of 18.99, the latter following the depreciation of the national currency following the presidential election on June 2.