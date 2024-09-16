Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2024 – 10:41

The foreign exchange market faced moments of instability in the first hour of trading on Monday, the 16th, when it alternated between slight signs of growth and decline, but it suggests that it has consolidated its downward trend for a few moments. The main reference for the foreign exchange market this morning comes from abroad, where the increase in bets on a 0.5 percentage point cut in US interest rates has been weakening the dollar against other currencies around the world.

Furthermore, oil prices recently renewed successive highs, with increases in the range of 2%, which favors the currencies of commodity-exporting countries.

In Brazil, trading desk operators reported investor discomfort with the authorization of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to open special credit outside the fiscal framework to combat forest fires.

This discomfort, according to professionals, would have generated an increase in the demand for dollars as protection, which caused specific increases in prices at the beginning of business.

At 10:31 a.m., the spot dollar was down 0.87%, at R$5.5190. The dollar futures for settlement in October were quoted at R$5.5270, down 0.83%. The DXY, which measures the variation of the dollar against a basket of strong currencies, fell 0.47%, to 100.64 points.