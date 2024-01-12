Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2024 – 10:26

The dollar began the trading session this Friday, 12th, showing a slight drop, reflecting a cautious external environment, but with a spike in oil prices, which favors the currencies of countries that export the commodity. The increase is generated by geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea. Abroad, an environment of caution also prevails regarding American monetary policy, on the day when the US balance sheet harvest begins.

After the result of the United States consumer price index (CPI), on Thursday, attention now turns to the producer price index (PPI), which will be known at 10:30 am (Brasília time).

Among the highlights abroad, Bank of America had a net profit of US$3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, 56% lower than the gain recorded in the same period of the previous year. The American bank's earnings per share between October and December was US$0.35, below the projection of analysts consulted by FactSet, of US$0.53, and below the performance for the same period in 2022, of US$0. 85 per share.

JPMorgan Chase had a net profit of US$9.3 billion in the period, 15% lower than the US$11 billion gain recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. The adjusted earnings per share of the largest US bank between October and December was US$3.97, well above the forecast of analysts surveyed by FactSet, of US$3.35.

In Brazil, the IBGE announced earlier that industrial production grew in 12 of the 18 locations surveyed in November 2023 compared to November 2022. In São Paulo, the country's largest industrial park, there was a reduction of 0.3%.

At 10:18 am, the spot dollar was quoted at R$4.8608, down 0.30%. In the futures market, the dollar for February was at R$4.8720, down 0.22%. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar's variation against a basket of six strong currencies, increased 0.23%, to 102.53 points.