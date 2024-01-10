Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/10/2024 – 9:53

Without relevant news that could be a reference for business, the dollar starts this Wednesday's session (10) in a slight decline, with reduced fluctuations, on a day of waiting for inflation data in the United States and Brazil, from on Thursday, 11. The discreet fall partially offsets the 0.74% increase recorded on Tuesday by the American currency. The monetary policy of the USA and other regions, such as Europe, remains on the investor's radar.

The vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, said this Wednesday that the economic outlook for the euro zone “is tilted downwards” and that growth behavior is “more disappointing”. According to him, it is possible that the bloc will have entered a technical recession in the second half of 2023. In a speech given during an event in Madrid, the Spanish capital, Guindos also said that the rapid pace of disinflation observed in the euro zone in 2023 should slow down in 2024 and pause temporarily at the beginning of this year.

Here, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) announced that it will make an additional R$3 billion available today for credit operations within the scope of the 2023/24 Harvest Plan programs. With the new contribution, the resources still available in the different Agricultural Programs of the Federal Government (PAGF) to be transferred by the development bank total R$ 8.5 billion, with a term of use until June 2024.

At 9:41 am this Wednesday, the spot dollar was trading at R$4.8948, down 0.23%. The dollar futures for February fell 0.22%, to R$4.9080. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar's variation against a basket of six strong currencies, fell 0.09%, to 102,482 points.