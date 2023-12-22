Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 22/12/2023 – 20:22

The dollar operated lower against most currencies, continuing a scenario of declines in the American currency, especially driven by the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates over the next year. The publication of indicators showing disinflation gave even more strength to this perception, however, analysts and investors seek to anticipate the magnitude of the cuts.

By late afternoon, the dollar had risen to 142.49 yen, the euro had risen to US$1.1014 and the pound had risen to US$1.2704. The DXY index – which measures the dollar against six strong rivals – lost 0.14%, to 101,698 points.

The last week before the holiday period comes to an end, with the dollar a little weaker in all aspects, points out Capital Economics. Unlike last year, the final policy meeting of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) turned out to be a failure, according to the consultancy, with leaders being somewhat equivocal about the timing of their long-awaited rate hike. directors. However, the yen recovered from this disappointment, as interest rate expectations in other countries resumed their decline, following new signs that inflation is cooling down, he points out.

Both the US and the UK are reporting weaker-than-expected inflation, recalls Capital Economics. Consequently, the dollar and especially the pound have been under renewed pressure as market participants continue to increasingly lower interest rate expectations in the US and UK. “As we have outlined here, we think the yen will continue to recover in 2024, while the pound continues to lag as the UK economy weakens further – this week’s GDP data suggests it may already be in recession,” evaluate.

The market is divided regarding bets on the magnitude of the cuts to be promoted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in interest rates in 2024. The CME Group tool assigns a probability of 36.9% that the rate will reach December of next year in the range of 3.75% and 4.00% (which would represent six cuts of 0.25 percentage points each throughout the year, totaling 1.5 percentage points) and 34% for the rate to fall further, to the range of 3.50% to 3.75% (equivalent to seven cuts of 0.25 percentage points, for a total of 1.75 percentage points).