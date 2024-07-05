Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 07/05/2024 – 9:20

The dollar rose slightly against the real in early trading on Friday, at the end of a week marked by market distrust of Brazil’s public finances and criticism from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of national monetary policy.

At 9:12 am, the spot dollar rose 0.12%, to R$5.4926 reais for sale. At B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.15%, to R$5.5070.

The day before, the dollar closed the day quoted at R$5.4863 for sale, down 1.49%.

In this session, the Central Bank will auction up to 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of September 2, 2024.