Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 10/07/2024 – 9:15

The dollar fell slightly against the real in early trading on Wednesday, touching R$5.40, as investors analyzed data on consumer inflation in Brazil, which came in below expectations by analysts consulted by Reuters.

At 9:07 am, the spot dollar fell 0.26%, to R$5.40 for sale. At B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.40%, to R$5.4130.

The day before, the dollar closed the day quoted at R$5.4140 for sale, down 1.15%.

In this session, the Central Bank will auction up to 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of September 2, 2024.