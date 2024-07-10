10/07/2024 – 9:15
The dollar fell slightly against the real in early trading on Wednesday, touching R$5.40, as investors analyzed data on consumer inflation in Brazil, which came in below expectations by analysts consulted by Reuters.
At 9:07 am, the spot dollar fell 0.26%, to R$5.40 for sale. At B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.40%, to R$5.4130.
The day before, the dollar closed the day quoted at R$5.4140 for sale, down 1.15%.
In this session, the Central Bank will auction up to 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of September 2, 2024.
#Dollar #opens #slight #drop #returns #R5.40
Leave a Reply