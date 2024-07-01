Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 07/01/2024 – 9:24

The dollar had a slight drop against the real in the first negotiations this Monday, still close to 5.60 reais, giving back some recent gains amid investor concern about Brazilian public accounts and recent criticism from President Luiz inácio Lula da Silva to the conduct of monetary policy by the Central Bank.

At 9:20 am, the spot dollar fell 0.16%, to 5.5817 reais on sale. On B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.12%, to 5.6040 reais.

On Friday, the dollar in cash ended the day at 5.5907 reais on sale, up 1.50%, reaching the highest closing value since January 10, 2022.

In this session, the Central Bank will auction up to 12 thousand traditional currency swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of September 2, 2024.