Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 08/23/2024 – 9:16

The dollar fell against the real in early trading on Friday, in line with the weakness of the US currency abroad, while investors await the speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium, looking for signs about the trajectory of interest rates in the United States.

At 9:04 a.m., the spot dollar fell 0.38% to 5.5688 reais for sale. On B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.63% to 5.572 reais.

On Thursday, the dollar closed up 1.96%, quoted at 5.5899 reais.

In this session, the Central Bank will auction up to 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of October 1, 2024.