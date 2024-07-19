The economic team announced budget cuts and restrictions; the US currency ended Thursday higher

The dollar opened lower this Friday (19.Jul.2024). The US currency was quoted at R$5.52 at around 9 am, with retraction of 0.76% on the day. The result reflects the announcement of blockages and contingencies made by the government the day before. The economic team’s idea is to freeze R$15 billion in the 2024 Budget.

The United States Exchange Rate had closed up 1.89% on Thursday (18.Jul), quoted at R$5.89. It was expected that budget restrictions would provide some breathing space in relation to the dollar.

The currency is influenced by the market’s perception of the economy. There was a fear that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) were more cautious about containing spending to balance public accounts.

The fear was influenced by public statements made by the president himself, such as when he said he still needed to be convinced about the need to cut spending.

The blockages and contingencies announced by the economic team will be made official and detailed on Monday (22.Jul.2024), when the Bimonthly Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report is released.

A “CONTAINMENT”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwas responsible for announcing the “containment” of R$15.00 billion in the 2024 Budget. According to him, there will be a blocking of R$ 11.20 billion it is a contingency of R$ 3.80 billiona value that may be revised in the future.

Understand the difference

block – the government reviews the budget expenditures, which were higher than allowed by the fiscal framework. It is more difficult to reverse;

contingency – occurs when there is frustration of expected revenues in public accounts.

The objective is to comply with the rules of the fiscal framework after the frustration in the calculation of revenues and the higher than expected increase in mandatory expenses.

President Lula gave the go-ahead for the budget freeze. He met with economic ministers at the Planalto Palace to discuss the matter. The following were present at the meeting:

Fernando Haddad – Finance;

Simone Tebet – Planning and Budgeting;

Esther Dweck – Management and Innovation; and

Rui Costa – Civil House.

The government has committed to balancing the public accounts. The goal is for spending during the year to be equal to revenue, i.e. a zero deficit is expected. In practice, it is necessary to increase revenue and cut spending.

Measures related to spending are seen as more accurate. While revenue collection has numerous variables that can affect revenue estimates, expenses depend only on a cut to be included in the calculation.