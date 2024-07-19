Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 07/19/2024 – 9:19

The dollar fell almost 1% against the real in early trading this Friday, the 18th, with investors reacting to the announcement by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, after the closing of the previous day, of a R$15 billion cut in this year’s Budget with the aim of meeting the demands of the fiscal framework.

At 9:11 a.m., the spot dollar fell 0.92% to R$5.5374 for sale. On B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.27% to R$5.545.

On Thursday, the dollar closed the day at R$5.5887 for sale, up 1.89%.

In this session, the Central Bank will auction up to 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of September 2, 2024.