SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar erased the high seen earlier and alternated this Friday afternoon with some stability and a slight retreat against the real, still surfing a more positive scenario that helped the Brazilian currency to advance 3% in the last three trading sessions.

At 15:28 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.10%, to 5.0951 reais on sale. In the week, headed for its second straight week of decline, with a decline of 2.8%.

On the B3, at 3:28 pm (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.33%, at 5.1135 reais.

The real fell almost 1% in the morning, reflecting a correction after three straight declines, as well as an appreciation of the dollar against the main currencies and a lower than expected domestic indicator of economic activity.

However, it regained ground around lunchtime, in a move that occurred alongside the reduction in the US currency’s gains abroad.

A lower-than-market inflation reading in the United States boosted the real and other currencies against the dollar on Thursday, as it reinforced investor bets of a reduction in the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Traditionally, the prospect of less monetary tightening takes away strength from the US currency.

“It’s not an excellent external mood (in this session), but it has brought tranquility to the international market,” said Reginaldo Galhardo, exchange manager at brokerage Treviso, to Reuters.

He added that a positive view of the package of economic measures announced the day before by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, may also be helping the real in this session, even though financial agents are considering how they will be implemented.

The plan, which includes reductions in tax debts at CARF (Administration Council of Tax Resources) and fuel recharging, could lead to an adjustment of up to 242.7 billion reais in the accounts in 2023. Haddad projected a deficit of 0.5% to 1% of GDP for the primary result of the central government, in a calculation that already considers the chance that some agendas do not go through.

“The government appears interested in limiting the projected increase in the budget deficit in 2023,” wrote the Goldman Sachs team led by Alberto Ramos. “This is positive, but the authorities continue to show some reluctance to adopt significant permanent cuts in current spending and openly recognize the need to achieve a primary fiscal surplus of around 2% of GDP to stabilize public debt dynamics”, they added.

(By Andre Romani)