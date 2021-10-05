By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar had a slight devaluation against the real in the first deals on Tuesday, after starting the week under strong buying pressure amid caution both on the global and national scene.

At 9:12, the dollar retreated 0.27%, to 5.4318 reais on sale

The day before, the US currency jumped 1.43%, to 5.4465 reais.

In this trading session, the Central Bank will carry out a traditional swap auction for the rollover of up to 15 thousand contracts maturing in February and September 2022.

