SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Face Dollar Limited pressure in Asia, today, Wednesday, while the euro is receiving some support; Investors were enthusiastic as political tension subsided in Italy, sentiment improved in Germany, and a renewed focus on spending to mitigate the repercussions of the Corona pandemic in the United States.

As the world awaits the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden at midday Washington time (17:00 GMT), dealers are focusing more on his policies rather than the inauguration ceremony.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged members of the House of Representatives to take a big step in terms of stimulus spending at the approval session for her new position, and said she believed in market-determined exchange rates without expressing her opinion on the direction of the dollar.

The dollar index retreated from its highest level in a month after her remarks, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bonds, which rose recently due to lending expectations, fell slightly during its strongest session since the beginning of 2021.

The dollar index scored 90.379 on Wednesday.

The euro jumped to trade for $ 1.2150, extending the gains it made overnight.

The risk-affected Australian and New Zealand dollars gained modest gains. The Australian dollar last traded 0.3% to $ 0.7719, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.2% to $ 0.7130.

The euro stabilized against the British pound and held onto its gains against the Japanese yen.

A sell-off in the Yen broadly. Risk appetite improved on Tuesday, but caution in Tokyo, where stocks fell, bolstered it against the dollar. The yen last traded at 103.76 against the dollar.

The British pound rose slightly to $ 1.3651, where it was supported by the speculation of the chief economist at the Bank of England that the British economy would start “recovering very quickly” in the second half of the year.

The Chinese yuan rose 0.2% to 6.4683 against the dollar in domestic transactions.