Dollar holds onto gains as global equities rally dissipate

The dollar continued its gains against most currencies, today, Thursday, with stock markets retreating due to concerns about excessive valuations that boosted the safe haven demand in the US currency.

And the euro incurred losses, after a member of the European Central Bank warned of the possibility of cutting interest rates to limit the gains of the common European currency recently.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, both indications of risk appetite, fell against the US dollar, in a sign of market confidence waning.

The dollar rose to 104.27 yen, after rising 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Against the euro, the US currency stabilized at $ 1.2094, near its highest level in a week.

The pound sterling fell for the second session in a row to $ 1.3673.

The dollar index reached 90.742, holding on to a 0.6 percent gain made on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected, on Wednesday, but hinted at some concerns about the pace of the economic recovery, what some dealers said was another negative factor.

And touched the yuan in domestic transactions, its lowest level in a week for a short period at 6.4946 against the dollar, and the rest of the Asian currencies fell against the dollar, which highlights the strength of the US currency.

The Australian dollar fell to $ 0.7634, while the New Zealand dollar fell to $ 0.7135, as investors sold currencies closely linked to global commodity trade to reduce high-risk positions.