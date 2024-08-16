The dollar got an extra boost against the Japanese currency thanks to a rise in Treasury yields on Thursday as traders reduced bets on a large rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

Risk-sensitive currencies such as the pound benefited as an improved economic outlook spurred gains in stock markets.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.12 percent at 102.92 by 0513 GMT, but that followed a rise of about 0.41 percent overnight, the biggest gain since July 18.

The dollar fell 0.24 percent to 148.935 yen, but remained close to Thursday’s high of 149.40, a level last reached on Aug. 2. The 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 2 basis points to 3.9035 percent in Asian trading.

The US Commerce Department said on Thursday that retail sales rose 1 percent last month, exceeding expectations for a 0.3 percent increase.

Separate data showed that 227,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, less than the 235,000 expected.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a belief that the Fed will cut interest rates at its meeting on September 18, but the rate of reduction has been controversial, with markets expecting a 50 basis point cut at 25%, down from a 36% forecast yesterday.

The pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.2879, after rising 0.21 percent overnight. Sterling benefited from strong GDP data released on Thursday.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.098225, after falling 0.36 percent in the previous session.

The Australian dollar rose 0.33 percent to $0.6632, after advancing 0.2 percent yesterday after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in jobs.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.6 percent to $0.60205.