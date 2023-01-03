SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar hit a third consecutive session of strong rises this Tuesday, reaching to be traded above 5.40 reais, with investors attentive to speeches of the new Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, amid concerns on the health of public accounts.

At 9:09 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.45%, to 5.3822 reais on sale. Moments after the opening, the North American currency jumped 0.93%, to 5.4079 reais.

On B3, at 9:09 am (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract rose 0.23%, to 5.4125 reais.

The day before, the spot US currency gained 1.52%, at 5.3580 reais on sale, the biggest daily appreciation since November 25 (+1.838%) and the highest closing level since November 28 (5.3645 ).

The Central Bank will hold an auction of up to 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts in this trading session for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of February 1, 2023.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)